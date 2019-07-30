20 eco-lodges to come on stream in northeast Iran

TEHRAN – A total of 20 eco-lodges, which are currently being constructed or renovated across the northeastern North Khorasan province, will come on stream by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (Mach 19, 2020).

For the time being, 133 eco-lodges are active across the province and 20 new ones will be added until the year-end, a provincial tourism official said, CHTN reported on Monday.

Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization said in 2018 that 2,000 eco-lodges will be constructed across the country until 2021.

Experts say each eco-lodge unit generates jobs for seven to eight people on the average so that the scheme could create 160,000 jobs.

Having a very diverse natural setting, Iran offers varied excursions to nature lovers. Sightseers may live with a nomad or rural family or enjoy an independent stay.

AFM/MG