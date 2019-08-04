Iran elected vice-chair of Asian Reinsurance Corporation

TEHRAN – In its 13th shareholders’ meeting on July 28, Asian Reinsurance Corporation (ARC) members selected Gholamreza Soleimani, the governor of Iran’s Central Insurance (CII), as the corporation’s vice chairman and board member.

As reported by IRNA, Soleimani was voted by the members of ARC, to become the vice chairman of the corporation for two years.

Speaking about the ARC’s new decision, Soleimani noted that using ARC’s international potentials and capabilities, he will try to expand Iran’s insurance activities in the region.

The Asian Reinsurance Corporation is an intergovernmental organization established in May 1979 under the auspices of the UN-ESCAP.

According to the corporation portal, membership is open to all state members or associate members of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

ARC has been set up with the aim of expansion of reinsurance coverage between regional countries.

Iran’s membership in ARC’s board of directors indicates that despite the U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran, the country’s insurance industry has been expanding ties with the countries in the region.

EF/MA