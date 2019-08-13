Amir Naderi’s classics “Waiting”, “Harmonica” to hit Iranian theaters again 

TEHRAN – New York-based Iranian filmmaker Amir Naderi’s 1974 movies “Waiting” and “Harmonica” will go on screen at the Art and Experience Cinema halls in Tehran, Shiraz and Isfahan on Wednesday.

The movies have been restored by the National Film Archive of Iran and will be screened at Tehran’s Charsu Cineplex, the Isfahan City Center Cineplex and Honare Shahre Aftab Cineplex in Shiraz, which will offer free admission, the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the producer of the films, announced on Tuesday.

“Waiting” is a short dialogue-free film that follows a boy in southern Iran whose daily chore is bringing an elegant glass bowl to get filled with ice, and then returning home.

The film was banned by the government for political reasons and remained unknown in Iran until 1977.

The story of “Harmonica” is set on the sun-drenched southern coast of Iran. It is about a young boy who receives a musical present from abroad. Fascinated and envious, his friends make him the leader of the pack, as they compete for the privilege of holding the harmonica or even blowing a few notes. No one is more obsessed than Amiru, gentle and heavy-set, who seems willing to do anything to get close to the harmonica and its owner.

Earlier in April, the 37th Fajr International Film Festival, Iran’s most prestigious event in the motion picture industry, honored the exiled filmmaker Naderi by using a still from his 1984 acclaimed drama “The Runner” to create its official poster.

Photo: A combination photo shows posters for Iranian filmmaker Amir Naderi’s 1974 movies “Waiting” and “Harmonica”.

MMS/YAW