Iran to hold pavilion at 2 intl. exhibitions in Uzbekistan

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) is planning to open Iranian pavilion at two of Uzbekistan’s most renowned international exhibitions which are due to be held in early October and early November.

As announced by the TPO portal, Iran will have pavilion in the 7th edition of Uzbekistan’s International Exhibition of Building Equipment and Materials (BuildExpo Uzbekistan 2019) which is due to be held during October 02-04 and the country’s 18th Annual International Exhibition of Agriculture (Agri Tek Uzbekistan 2019) which is set to be held on November 06-08 in Tashkent.

The Iranian pavilions will aim to bolster the presence of Iranian com

panies in target markets, establishing mutual relations with the foreign companies participating in the exhibitions, and ultimately promoting a successful and sustainable presence in the regional markets.

EF/MA