Exclusive exhibition of Iranian products opens in Tashkent

TEHRAN- An exclusive exhibition of Iranian products opened in Uzbekistan capital city Tashkent on Wednesday and will wrap up on Friday, Shata reported.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibit was attended by Hamid Zadboum, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), and Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company, as well as Uzbekistan’s deputy minister of investment and foreign trade.

Zadboum and Hosseinzadeh have travelled to Uzbekistan accompanying an Iranian trade delegation and are also planned to take part in the 13th meeting of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Committee on Thursday and Friday.

As reported, 37 Iranian renowned companies are participating in the mentioned exclusive exhibition.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the exhibit, TPO Head Hamid Zadboum said, “This exhibition is a valuable opportunity for strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ private sectors.”

He also stressed that Iran and Uzbekistan are seriously determined to expand and strengthen their long-term economic and trade cooperation and also their joint investment programs.

Addressing the same ceremony, Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company, announced his country’s readiness to boost cooperation with Uzbekistan for holding exhibitions.

He also invited Uzbek companies to attend Iran’s international exhibitions to showcase their capabilities in the Iranian market and promote trade ties between the two countries.

The official further expressed hope that some fruitful agreements will be signed between Iranian and Uzbek sides through B2B meetings that the exhibition of Iranian products in Tashkent is providing.

Expressing satisfaction over launching a direct flight line between the two countries, Hosseinzadeh said that it will definitely lead to more trade and tourism cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan.

The 13 meeting of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Committee will be attended by Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani.

TPO Head Hamid Zadboum, who has already traveled to Tashkent for taking necessary measures prior to the meeting, visited Uzbekistan’s deputy minister of investment and foreign trade on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the official referred to the significance of investment making by the two countries’ traders and industrialists in the other country in line with the agreements between the two sides’ senior officials.

Back in August, Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov had said that his country welcomes Iranian investors and private sector’s contribution to its economy.

Making the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami, the Uzbek prime minister also said that the level of trade between the two countries has increased in recent months compared to the same period last year, however it is still not at the level it should be.

Jahangiri, for his part underlined the great economic capacities of Iran and Uzbekistan, saying that the two countries should take necessary measures to remove barriers to the trade development between the two countries so that the two sides could reach a comprehensive agreement on trade cooperation as soon as possible.

“The two countries’ economies can complement each other and Iran is ready to expand its relations with Uzbekistan in all areas,” the official added.

MA/MA

Photo: Iran’s International Exhibitions Company Managing Director Bahman Hosseinzadeh (1st L) and TPO Head Hamid Zadboum (2nd L) cut the ribbon on an exclusive exhibition of Iranian products in Tashkent on Wednesday.