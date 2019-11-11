ICCIMA to dispatch trade delegation to Tashkent in mid-Dec.

TEHRAN- Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) will dispatch a trade delegation to Uzbekistan’s capital city of Tashkent from December 11 to 13 concurrent with the 13th meeting of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Committee.

The Iranian delegates are planned to attend an Iran-Uzbekistan business forum during their stay in Tashkent to meet their Uzbek counterparts and negotiate possible business cooperation with them, the portal of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) reported.

Meanwhile, TPO will hold a session on introducing trade opportunities in Uzbekistan on November 16 prior to the meeting of the two countries’ joint economic committee and also holding an exclusive exhibition of Iranian products in Tashkent.

Back in August, Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov had said that his country welcomes Iranian investors and private sector’s contribution to its economy.

Making the remarks in a meeting with Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri and Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami, the Uzbek prime minister also said that the level of trade between the two countries has increased in recent months compared to the same period last year, however it is still not at the level it should be.

Jahangiri, for his part underlined the great economic capacities of Iran and Uzbekistan, saying that the two countries should take necessary measures to remove barriers to the trade development between the two countries so that the two sides could reach a comprehensive agreement on trade cooperation as soon as possible.

“The two countries’ economies can complement each other and Iran is ready to expand its relations with Uzbekistan in all areas,” the official added.

MA/MA