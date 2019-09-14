Iran to hold pavilion at 46th Baghdad intl. trade expo

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) is planning to open Iranian pavilion at the Iraq’s 46th international trade exhibition which is due to be held during November 1-10 in Baghdad.

As announced by the TPO portal, the Iranian pavilion will aim to bolster the presence of Iranian companies in target markets, establishing mutual relations with the foreign companies participating in the exhibitions, and ultimately promoting a successful and sustainable presence in the regional markets.

