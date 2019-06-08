Iran pavilion to showcase food industry at Food Istanbul 2019

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) is planning to open Iranian pavilion at the Food and Beverage Products, Food Processing Technologies Fair (Food Istanbul 2019) which is due to be held during September 4-7 at Istanbul’s CNR Expo Yesilkoy, the portal of TPO announced.

Iranian companies active in the various fields of food industry, including dried fruits, herbs, saffron, breads, non-alcoholic beverages, sweets, frozen foods, canned and processed foods, dairy, organic foods, rice, tea as well as packing, services and transportation, would be showcasing their latest products, services and achievements in Food Istanbul 2019.

The Iranian pavilion is aimed to bolster the presence of Iranian companies in target markets, establishing mutual relations with foreign companies and food industry entrepreneurs participating in the exhibition, and ultimately promoting a successful and sustainable presence in the regional markets.

Featuring more than 500 exhibitors from 52 different countries with amazing food and beverages from around the world, the Food Istanbul Exhibition is going to present an exciting range of delicacies for visitors and open up fruitful opportunities for traders and exhibitors.

