Iranian knowledge-based companies to attend Plast Eurasia 2019

TEHRAN – Ten Iranian-knowledge-based companies will present their products at the 29th International Istanbul Plastics Fair, Plast Eurasia 2019, which will be held from December 4 to 7 in Istanbul.

Plast Eurasia is the largest plastics industry fair held every year in Europe and is organized by TUYAP in cooperation with PAGEV (Turkish Plastics Industry Foundation) in Tuyap Fair Convention and Congress Center, Istanbul.

Plastic machinery, heat and control equipment, mould, chemicals and raw materials, machinery auxiliary industry, hydraulic and pneumatic and recycling are different subjects of the fair.

The previous edition brought together 1,094 companies and company representatives from 44 countries and 51,684 professional visitors from 103 countries on the 5th-8th of December in Tuyap Fair Convention and Congress Center, Istanbul.

The fair provides an opportunity for the participants to discover the latest technologies to take advantage of testing new products and services, benefits of keeping up to date by strengthen their brand awareness and brand image.

Some face-to-face meetings to find the right target group to increase chance of being in-sight and in-mind at the right time with perspective customers are provided during the event.

The fair also develops new business strategies by comparing features and prices of the products.

SB/MG