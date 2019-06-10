160 foreign companies to attend Iran Agrofood 2019

TEHRAN- The 26th International Exhibition of Food, Food Technology and Agriculture of Iran (Agrofood 2019), due to be held on June 18-21 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, will be hosting 160 foreign companies, IRIB reported.

Some 760 domestic exhibitors are also going to participate in this year’s edition of the exhibition.

Foreign exhibitors come from 20 countries including Spain, Slovakia, Austria, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Bulgaria, Turkey, China, Denmark, Russia, Switzerland, Georgia, the Netherlands, India, and Greece.

The exposition is the largest and the most famous international food fair in the Middle East. So, since its first edition in 1994, many participating countries including Italy, Germany, Brazil, Turkey, China, Russia, and India are holding pavilions at the exhibition.

The exhibition is going to be held in three separate sections namely, Iran Food which covers food products and related industries, Iran Tech which pertains to machinery and technological areas of the food industry and finally Iran Agro which deals with areas related to agricultural industry.

According to the organizers, introducing Iran’s capabilities and advancements in the food industry, promoting foreign trade, presenting the latest scientific and industrial achievements in the fields of agriculture and food industry, exchanging knowledge and information between the participants, and creating a platform for direct communication between producers and consumers are some of the most important goals of the event.

EF/MG

