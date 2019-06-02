Iran to hold pavilion in Hong Kong’s Food Expo 2019

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) is planning to open Iranian pavilion at the 30th edition of Hong Kong’s HKTDC Food Expo 2019 which is due to be held during August 15-17 at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the portal of TPO announced.

Iranian companies active in the various fields of food industry, including dried fruits, herbs, saffron, breads, beverages, sweets, frozen foods, canned and processed foods, dairy, organic foods, rice, tea as well as packing, services and transportation, would be showcasing their latest products, services and achievements in HKTDC 2019.

The Iranian pavilion is aimed to bolster the presence of Iranian companies in target markets, establishing mutual relations with foreign companies and food industry entrepreneurs participating in the exhibition, and ultimately promoting a successful and sustainable presence in the regional markets.

Featuring more than 1,560 exhibitors with amazing food and beverages from around the world, the 30th HKTDC Food Expo presents an exciting range of delicacies for visitors and opens up fruitful opportunities traders and exhibitors.

The exhibition is comprised of two separate sections, one business (called Trade Hall) and one general which is for ordinary visitors.

Last year, the Food Expo drew 510,000 visitors while its Trade Hall attracted more than 21,000 trade buyers.

EF/MA