“Stories for Kids Who Dare to Be Different” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – English author Ben Brooks’ book “Stories for Kids Who Dare to Be Different: True Tales of Amazing People Who Stood Up and Stood Out” has recently been published in Persian in Tehran.

Omid Sohrabinik and Arezu Gudarzi are the co-translators of the book, which has been released by Now Publications.

Published in 2018, the book is a follow-up to Brooks’ New York Times bestselling “Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different”.

The book offers extraordinary true stories of 76 famous and not-so-famous influencers who changed the world for the better.

Each of these people, from the past to the present day, is a rule-breaker and stereotype-smasher in his or her own way.

Entries include Emma Gonzalez, Andy Warhol, Bjork, Hans Christian Andersen, Sally Ride, and so many more heroes from all walks of life and from all over the world.

The author tries to teach teenagers to be themselves and their dreams might come true.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of English author Ben Brooks’ book “Stories for Kids Who Dare to Be Different: True Tales of Amazing People Who Stood Up and Stood Out”.

ABU/MMS/YAW