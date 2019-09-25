Rouhani, Merkel discuss HOPE, accelerating INSTEX

TEHRAN– Iranian president and the German chancellor discussed the necessary measures for saving the 2015 nuclear deal – Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – as well as Iran's regional peace plan, 'HOPE'.

President Hassan Rouhani and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a meeting Tuesday noon in New York on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and discussed deepening economic cooperation, as well as bilateral relations.

Rouhani and Merkel also discussed the Hormuz Peace Initiative (HOPE) and the critical regional conditions, emphasizing the development of relations in different fields of mutual interest.

The Iranian president also stated that Germany has always been a very important partner to Iran and stressed the continuation of the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries.

Rouhani went on to highlight the responsibilities of other signatories to the JCPOA, including Germany, for saving the important international agreement after the United States' unilateral withdrawal.

He also described the recent statement by France, Britain and Germany baseless accusations against Iran.

At the same meeting, the German Chancellor reiterated supporting the JCPOA and called for respect towards the important international agreement and lift of sanctions.

She also highlighted Germany and other European countries' determination to put INSTEX into operation as soon as possible.

On Rouhani's HOPE initiative, she said that Germany would willingly look into the initiative and that it supports any action for easing tensions in the region.