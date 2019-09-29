Filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh on panel of Slemani festival

TEHRAN -- Puran Derakhshandeh, the director of the acclaimed dramas “Hush! Girls Don’t Scream” on child abuse and “Under the Smoky Roof” about emotional unavailability in Iran, is on the jury of the 4th Slemani International Film Festival in Iraq.

Heinz Hermanns, the director of the Berlin International Short Film Festival, will preside over the juries in the international and national competitions, the organizers have announced.

Other members are film director and cinematographer Adrian Belic from the United States, Tampere International Film Festival executive director Juhani Alanen from Finland, and film and media manager Zulfiye Akkulak from Germany.

In addition, a lineup of Iranian films will be competing in various sections of the festival, which will take place in Sulaymaniyah from October 1 to 7.

Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams” will go on screen in the official competition.

Yasser Talebi’s acclaimed documentary “Beloved” will be competing in the international documentary section.

“Umbra”, a narrative short by Saeid Jafarian is an entry to the international short film section, and “Dreams in the Depths” by Reza Mohammadi will compete in the animation section.

“Castle of Dreams” is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

The film has been screened at several international events, including the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, where it won awards in three categories, including best film and best director.

The film’s star, Hamed Behdad, also shared the award for best actor with Chinese actor Chang Feng at the event.

“Beloved” is about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people.

The documentary has received many awards at several international festivals.

“Umbra” is about a young woman who is looking for her missing partner at midnight.

“Dreams in the Depths” centers on a number of immigrants from different countries of the Middle East who deal with war, adverse social conditions and poverty.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh in an undated photo.

