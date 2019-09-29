Inflation rate at 42.7%: statistical center

TEHRAN- The Statistical Center of Iran announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on September 22, which marks the end of the sixth Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar, stood at 42.7 percent, IRIB reported.

In the Iranian calendar year of 1395 (ended on March 20, 2017), Iran could manage to experience a single-digit inflation rate after 26 years.

The inflation rate stood at 9.8 percent in that year according to the Statistical Center of Iran and at nine percent according to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

But since the last year’s calendar month of Khordad (ended on June 22, 2018), when the inflation rate stood at 10.2 percent, as announced by the CBI, the country’s experiencing double-digit inflation rates again.

MA/MA