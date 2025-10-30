Lebanese president orders army to confront Israeli incursions

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has instructed the commander of the army to confront any Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon, after Israeli forces crossed the border overnight and killed one person in Blida, Al Jazeera reported.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned the incident, calling it “a blatant attack on the institutions and sovereignty of the Lebanese state”.

Israeli forces have repeatedly violated Lebanon’s southern border, targeting areas under Hezbollah’s protection under the pretext of security operations. These incursions are widely seen in Lebanon as acts of aggression against the country and its legitimate resistance.