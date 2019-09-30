Iran start IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships in style

TEHRAN – Iran football 5-a-side defeated Malaysia 4-0 at the IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships Group B on Monday.

Behzad Zadaliasghari scored three goals and Vahid Rajabpour scored one in this match.

Team Melli will play Oman and Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Reigning Asian champions and world number three China are in Group A along with hosts Thailand, South Korea and newcomers India.

The 2019 IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships in being held in Pattaya, Thailand, from Sept. 30th to Oct. 7th.

The top two teams at the competition will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 2019 Asian Championships are the 8th edition of the event, which took place for the first time in 2005 in Vietnam.