Iran down Oman at IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships

TEHRAN – Iran football 5-a-side humiliated Oman 10-0 at the IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships Group B on Tuesday.

Iran, who started the competition with a 4-0 win over Malaysia on Monday, will meet Japan on Thursday.

Reigning Asian champions and world number three China are in Group A along with hosts Thailand, South Korea and newcomers India.

The 2019 IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships in being held in Pattaya, Thailand, from Sept. 30th to Oct. 7th.

The top two teams at the competition will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 2019 Asian Championships are the 8th edition of the event, which took place for the first time in 2005 in Vietnam.