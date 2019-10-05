Iran blind football book place at 2020 Paralympic

TEHRAN – Iran sealed their place at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday by qualifying for the final of the IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships.

Iran defeated hosts Thailand 3-2 thanks to goals from Sadegh Rahimi (two goals) and Hossein Rajabpour.

The Persians will face five-times Asian champions China in the final match on Monday.

Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, Japan and Iran have qualified for the 2020 Paralympic Games so far.

Iran, Rio 2016 silver-medalist, have already defeated Malaysia 4-0, Oman 10-0 and Japan 1-0 in the Asian Championships.

The 2019 IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships is being held in Pattaya, Thailand, from Sept. 30th to Oct. 7th.

The top two teams at the competition will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships have been held every two years since 2005.