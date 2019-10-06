Iran runners-up at Blind Football Asian Championships

TEHRAN – Iran lost to five-times Asian champions China 1-0 at the Blind Football Asian Championships final match on Sunday.

Team Melli had sealed their place at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday by qualifying for the final of the competition.

Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, Japan, China and Iran have qualified for the 2020 Paralympic Games so far.

Iran, Rio 2016 silver-medalist, have already defeated Malaysia 4-0, Oman 10-0 and Japan 1-0 in the Asian Championships.

The 2019 IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships was held in Pattaya, Thailand, from Sept. 30th to Oct. 6th.

Iran defeated Malaysia 4-0, Oman 10-0, Japan 1-0 and Thailand 3-2 and lost to China 1-0 in the competition.

The IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships have been held every two years since 2005.