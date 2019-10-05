Book on Persian poet Forugh Farrokhzad published in Turkish 

TEHRAN – “Verses of Sigh: Unspoken Words about Forugh Farrokhzad”, a book by Iranian documentarian and critic Nasser Saffarian, has recently been published in Turkish in Istanbul.

Published by Yapi Kredi Publications, the book has been translated into Turkish by Derya Önder and Makbule Aras Eivazi.

The book is about the life and career of the influential Iranian poet and film director Forugh Farrokhzad (1935-1967), who is considered as one of the Iranian modernists and most famous female poets.

Her first book of poetry, “The Captive”, was published in 1955. “The Wall”, “The Rebellion” and “Another Birth” are her other works.

Farrokhzad died in a car accident when she was 32.

The book also contains the interviews Saffarian had done with Farrokhzad’s family, close friends, poets and artists, including Simin Behbahani and Fereidun Moshiri, for his documentaries “The Mirror of the Soul” (2000), “The Green Cold” (2003) and “Summit of the Wave” (2004) about the poet.

“Verses of Sigh” was published by Now Publications in Tehran in 2002.

Photo: Front cover of the Turkish version of “Verses of Sigh: Unspoken Words about Forugh Farrokhzad” by Iranian writer Nasser Saffarian.

