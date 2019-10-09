Iran lose to U.S. at FIVB World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran suffered a 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 25-12) loss against the U.S. at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Cup on Wednesday.

In the match held in Hiroshima in the second phase of round-robin play, Amir Ghafour scored 17 points for Iran and Aaron Russell led the U.S. with 18 points.

Team Melli showed poor performance in this match, especially in fourth set where they lost 25-12.

“In the first set, the U.S. played at a high level in service. The second set was more balanced and we took advantage of opportunities. They continued their strong service in the third set. This was a good school for us and our young players. We played good but sometimes we were far from the level of them,” Iran coach Igor Kolakovic said in the post-match news conference.

Iran will meet Tunisia on Thursday.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup is the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.

The tournament is being held in Japan from Oct. 1 to 15.

Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.

This is the first time since 1989 that FIVB decided not to allocate any spots in the Olympics, due to Japan hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.