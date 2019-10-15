One more loss for Iran at FIVB World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran finished the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup with a loss against Poland.

On Monday, Team Melli lost to Poland 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-16) at Hiroshima Green Arena.

Wilfredo Leon Venero led Poland with 17 points and Porya Yali scored 14 points for Iran.

Iran had previously lost to Russia, Egypt, Brazil, the U.S., Japan and Italy in the tournament and defeated Australia, Canada, Argentina and Tunisia.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup is the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.

The tournament is being held in Japan from Oct. 1 to 15.

Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.

This is the first time since 1989 that FIVB decided not to allocate any spots in the Olympics, due to Japan hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.