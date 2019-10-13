Iran suffer bitter loss against Japan at FIVB World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran lost to hosts Japan 3-1 (25-16, 26-28, 25-13, 25-21) at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Cup on Sunday.

Porya Yali led Iran with 13 points and Yuji Nishida and Yuki Ishikawa each scored 23 points for Japan in Hiroshima in the second phase of round-robin play.

In the first set, Iran displayed a poor performance in serve and defense and finally lost 25-16.

In the second set, Team Melli were able to defend well and also had good serve and beat Japan 28-26.

Igor Kolakovic’s team failed to repeat their good performance in the third and fourth sets and lost 25-13 and 25-21.

Iran will meet Italy on Monday.

Team Melli sit eighth with 11 points from nine matches, 15 points behind unbeaten Brazil.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup is the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body.

The tournament is being held in Japan from Oct. 1 to 15.

Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.

This is the first time since 1989 that FIVB decided not to allocate any spots in the Olympics, due to Japan hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.