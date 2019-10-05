Iran beat Australia at FIVB World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Australia 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-18, 27-25) at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Men's World Cup at Nagano White Ring on Saturday.

Lincoln Alexander Williams led Australia with a match-high 19 points and Amir Ghafour scored 18 points for Iran.

Team Melli will face Brazil tonight.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup is the 14th staging of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup, contested by the senior men's national teams of the members of the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the sport's global governing body. The tournament is being held in Japan from Oct. 1 to 15.

Japan played hosts for this event for the twelfth consecutive time since 1977.

This is the first time since 1989 that FIVB decided not to allocate any spots in the Olympics, due to Japan hosting the 2020 Summer Olympics.