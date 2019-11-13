New postal stamp marks UNESCO’s designation of Hyrcanian Forest

TEHRAN – Iran has issued a new commemorative postal stamp to mark UNESCO’s designation of Hyrcanian Forest, which form a green arc of jungle, separated from the Caucasus to the west and from semi-desert areas to the east.

The stamp bears an atmospheric landscape of Shahroud Abr (Cloud) Forest, which makes up a portion of the UNESCO-tagged property, IRIB reported on Tuesday.

The inclusion was unanimously approved by experts at the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in July.

Hyrcanian Forest (also known as Caspian Forest), extends from the south of Azerbaijan to about 900 km to the east to the Iranian northern provinces of Gilan, Mazandaran and Golestan. It embraces an important and significant natural habitats for in-situ conservation of biological diversity, including those containing threatened species of outstanding universal value from the point of view of science or conservation.

The forest is also an outstanding example representing significant ongoing ecological and biological processes in the evolution and development of terrestrial, ecosystems and communities of plants.

AFM/MG