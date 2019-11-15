TEDPIX rises 71% since March

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) has risen 71 percent since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21), Mehr news agency reported on Friday citing the data released by Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO).

The SEO’s data show that TEDPIX has gained 126,435 points to 307,094 since the beginning of this year.

As reported, 632.178 billion securities worth 2.178 quadrillion rials (about $51.8 billion) have been traded through 55.7 million deals during the mentioned period of time.

The provided data also indicate that the first market’s index has increased 88,829 points or 66 percent and the second market’s index has risen 281,593 points or 81 percent since the year start.

While lagging the parallel markets of foreign currency, gold coin, and real estate behind, Iran’s stock market hit a new record during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), as TEDPIX closed at an all-time high of 302,103 points.

It is while the index had stood at 178,000 points at the end of the previous calendar year.

Experiencing a growth of 74 percent during the first six months of the present year, TSE witnessed its best performance since the Iranian calendar year of 1382 (March 2003-March 2004).

Also as reported, Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) exchange market, known as Iran Fara Bourse, has experienced a noticeable positive performance during the first half, as its main index IFX gained 78 percent during the mentioned period of time.

It seems that these markets will preserve their positive performances also during the second half of the year indicating that some huge liquidity is moving toward the stock market. The power of this liquidity will probably bring new records for this market in the second half.

Meanwhile, based on the released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

IFX touched a new record high in the past year, as it gained more than 100% to stand at 2,258 points on March 19, 2019.

Also, the value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 52 percent in the past calendar year from its previous year.

In addition, in a move to tackle the U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil exports, Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) held seven rounds of offering crude oil during the past year.

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as Tehran Stock Exchange officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

MA/MA