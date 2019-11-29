TEDPIX gains 6,233 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has increase 6,233 points, or 2.08 percent, to 311,230 during the five working days of the past Iranian calendar week (Saturday to Wednesday), Tasnim news agency reported.

As reported, 14.263 billion securities worth 77.307 trillion rials (about $1.84 billion) were traded trough 1.894 million deals at TSE in the past week.

Meanwhile, the first market’s index has risen 3,117 points, or 1.41 percent, to 223,904 and the second market’s index has increased 19,036 points, or 3.05 percent, to 643,262 at TSE in the previous week.

While lagging the parallel markets of foreign currency, gold coin, and real estate behind, Iran’s stock market hit a new record during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), as TEDPIX closed at an all-time high of 302,103 points.

It is while the index had stood at 178,000 points at the end of the previous calendar year.

Experiencing a growth of 74 percent during the first six months of the present year, TSE witnessed its best performance since the Iranian calendar year of 1382 (March 2003-March 2004).

Also as reported, Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) exchange market, known as Iran Fara Bourse, has experienced a noticeable positive performance during the first half, as its main index IFX gained 78 percent during the mentioned period of time.

It seems that these markets will preserve their positive performances also during the second half of the year indicating that some huge liquidity is moving toward the stock market. The power of this liquidity will probably bring new records for this market in the second half.

Meanwhile, based on the released reports and data, Iran’s exchange markets witnessed fruitful performances and results in the past Iranian calendar year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

IFX touched a new record high in the past year, as it gained more than 100% to stand at 2,258 points on March 19, 2019.

Also, the value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 52 percent in the past calendar year from its previous year.

In addition, in a move to tackle the U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil exports, Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) held seven rounds of offering crude oil during the past year.

Applying new financial instruments in Iranian capital market was another achievements of the exchange markets during the past year, as Tehran Stock Exchange officially launched “futures” in mid-December 2018 for more risk management and IME launched “option” in early March 2019 in an approach to diversify financing methods for agricultural products.

MA/MA