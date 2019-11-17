TEDPIX down 4,500 points in a day

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 4,300 points to 302,340 on Sunday, IRIB reported.

As reported, 3.252 billion securities worth 13.118 trillion rials (about $312.3 million) were traded through 238,133 deals on Sunday.

Most of the deals were related to the banks, refineries, carmakers and power generation units.

On Friday, Mehr news agency reported that TEDPIX has risen 71 percent since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

Citing the data released by Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), the report said that the index has gained 126,435 points to 307,094 since the beginning of this year.

The SEO’s provided data indicated that 632.178 billion securities worth 2.178 quadrillion rials (about $51.8 billion) have been traded through 55.7 million deals during the mentioned period of time.

The report also said that the first market’s index has increased 88,829 points or 66 percent and the second market’s index has risen 281,593 points or 81 percent since the year start.

While lagging the parallel markets of foreign currency, gold coin, and real estate behind, Iran’s stock market hit a new record during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), as TEDPIX closed at an all-time high of 302,103 points.

It is while the index had stood at 178,000 points at the end of the previous calendar year.

Experiencing a growth of 74 percent during the first six months of the present year, TSE witnessed its best performance since the Iranian calendar year of 1382 (March 2003-March 2004).

Also as reported, Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) exchange market, known as Iran Fara Bourse, has experienced a noticeable positive performance during the first half, as its main index IFX gained 78 percent during the mentioned period of time.

