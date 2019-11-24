Navy plans to build destroyer with over 5,000 tons

TEHRAN – The Iranian Navy plans to build a new heavy destroyer weighing more than 5,000 tons, Tasnim reported on Sunday, quoting Navy chief Hossein Khanzadi.

Construction of the heavy destroyer has been put on the agenda under a project dubbed “Negin” (gemstone), the rear admiral said.

The weight of the destroyer is expected to be between 5,000 and 7,000 tons, Khanzadi explained.

He said the warship will be used in long-running naval missions without any limitation.

According to Tasnim, the heaviest destroyers currently in service in the Navy are of the “Mowj-class” which weigh around 1,300 tons.

In December 2018, the homegrown Sahand destroyer and Qadeer submarine joined the Navy.

Sahand weighs 1,300 tons, is 96 meters in length, and can cruise at a speed of 25 knots. The destroyer is also equipped with various surface, subsurface and aerial weapons, and carries out radar jamming and deception operations.

Sahand is a stealth destroyer furnished with anti-submarine systems, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, point-defense weapon system, and anti-aircraft guns.

In naval terminology, a destroyer is a fast, maneuverable, long-endurance warship intended to escort larger vessels in a fleet, convoy or battle group and defend them against powerful short range attackers.

NA/PA