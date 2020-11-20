Iranian-made warship joins IRGC naval fleet

TEHRAN — The naval fleet of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Thursday received a domestically-built warship capable of carrying aircraft, drones and missile defense systems.

The warship joined the IRGC Navy during a ceremony, with senior military and government officials in attendance, Press TV reported.

The multipurpose vessel, which is 150 meters long and 22 meters wide, can carry different types of aircraft, drones, helicopters and operational vessels as well as missile, air defense and radar systems.

It was named Shahid Roudaki warship after martyr commander Abdollah Roudaki from the IRGC Navy.

It is equipped with three-dimensional phased-array radars, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, advanced communication systems for electronic warfare, and a Khordad 3 air defense system, all of which are designed and put into operation by Iranian experts.

The warship can carry out combat, logistical and intelligence-gathering missions in the ocean aimed at establishing stable security in maritime transportation lines and providing assistance to the commercial and fishing fleets belonging to the Islamic Republic and regional countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, IRGC Chief Hossein Salami said the main mission of the Shahid Roudaki ocean-going warship was to ensure the security of sea routes and perform assistance, rescue and combat operations in special circumstances.

“Today we are witnessing a combat and logistic support ship join the IRGC Navy that can both defend itself, defend our interests at sea, and play a role in securing our country’s maritime lines near and far,” Salami explained.

