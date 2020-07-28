We produce arms in accordance with foes’ capabilities: IRGC chief

TEHRAN - Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hussein Salami said on Tuesday that Iran is producing weapons and military equipment according to the "real threat" facing Iran and the strengths and weaknesses of the enemies.

“Our equipment and weapons are developed in accordance with the real threat and the knowledge of the enemy's strengths and weaknesses; our defense doctrine is based on the production of domestic equipment, and in each drill, our equipment’s quality is being upgraded compared to the previous one. And the newly produced equipment is being tested and used on the real ground,” the commander said at the sidelines of the IRGC’s war game which began in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf on Tuesday morning.

The drills, codenamed Great Prophet (Payambar-e Azam) 14, were launched on Tuesday morning with the participation of IRGC Navy and Aerospace forces in the general area of Hormozgan province near the Strait of Hormuz.

“Our policies to secure the vital interests of the dear nation of Iran are defensive, which means that we will not attack any country first, but operationally and tactically we act completely in an offensive way,” the Fars news agency quoted Salami as saying.

He further said, “What was demonstrated today in this drill at the level of Air and Navy forces was all offensive.”

During the Tuesday drills, IRGC forces practiced countermeasure against threats deriving from a U.S. aircraft carrier. The IRGC forces also used the domestically made Noor-1 Satellite to monitor the drills. The satellite was successfully put into orbit on April 22 by the IRGC.

