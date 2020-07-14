IRGC Quds Force chief: Warship incident is a response to U.S. crimes conducted by American elements

TEHRAN - Commander of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force General Esmail Ghaani said on Tuesday that elements of the United States were behind a warship incident in response to the country’s crimes.

“What has happened in the United States is the result of the United States’ administration’s behavior and crimes,” Tasnim quoted him as saying.

He added, “It is a fire they have lit.”

Ghaani noted that “very difficult days await the U.S. and the Zionist regime of Israel.”

Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting relocation of two other Navy vessels moored nearby, military and local fire officials said, Reuters reported.

NA/PA