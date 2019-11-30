Greek animation festival honors Iran’s “Am I a Wolf?”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moin’s acclaimed short film “Am I a Wolf?” won first prize at the 5th Animation Marathon, an animation and audiovisual arts festival in Athens, Greece.

The movie is about a group of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

Produced at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, “Am I Wolf?” has received several awards in Iranian and international events, including the Grand Prix at the 12th Paris International Animation Film Festival and the Light of Asia Grand Prize at the 15th Indie-AniFest Korea Independent Animation Film Festival in September.

Earlier this month, the film received the Golden Dove for best animated film at the 62nd DOK Leipzig in Germany.

“Heat Wave” by Fokion Xenos from Greece received second prize at the Animation Marathon while third prize went to “Scrambled” by Bastiaan Schravendeel from the Netherlands.

The 5th Animation Marathon was held from November 20 to 24.

Photo: A scene from “Am I a Wolf?” by Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moin.

ABU/MMS/YAW