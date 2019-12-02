Iran, Oman consult on Hormuz Peace Endeavor

TEHRAN – The Iranian foreign minister and his Omani counterpart, in a meeting in Tehran on Monday, conferred on key international issues, bilateral ties and Tehran-initiated Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

The Hormuz Peace Endeavor was the main core of talks between Mohammad Javad Zarif and Yusef bin Alawi.

Iran put forward the proposal after two series of suspicious attacks on commercial ships in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz in May and June.

Addressing the UN General Assembly late in September, President Hassan Rouhani unveiled Iran's new initiative for the establishment of peace and security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

"The goal of the Coalition for Hope is to promote peace, stability, progress and welfare for all the residents of the Strait of Hormuz region, and to enhance mutual understanding and peaceful and friendly relations amongst them," Rouhani told the delegates at the UN.

"This initiative includes various venues for cooperation, such as the collective supply of energy security, freedom of navigation and free transfer of oil and other resources to and from the Strait of Hormuz and beyond," he added.

"The Coalition for Hope is based on important principles such as compliance with the goals and principles of the United Nations, mutual respect, equal footing, dialog and understanding, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, inviolability of international borders, the peaceful settlement of all disputes, and more importantly, the two fundamental principles of non-aggression and non-interference in the domestic affairs of each other. The presence of the United Nations is necessary for the creation of an international umbrella in support of the Coalition for Hope," Rouhani underlined.

Zarif has already invited all regional states to join the peace initiative for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a tweet in September, Zarif said the initiative entails “dialogue, confidence-building, freedom of navigation, energy security, non-aggression, and non-intervention”.

In a post on his Twitter account on October 15, Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran’s initiative to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

In a press briefing on November 25, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said so far three regional states have decided to join the peace plan. He did not name them.

Friendly ties

Bin Alawi’s recent trip to Tehran is the third one of its kind over the last nine months.

In their talks on Monday, Zarif and bin Alawi also discussed ways to expand ties between the two friendly countries.

Iran and Oman have been enjoying good political and economic relations from old times. Their ties have expanded in recent years due to extended banking cooperation.

Oman also acted as an intermediary between Iran and the United States during Barack Obama’s presidency.

