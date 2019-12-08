Officials are arranging for Rouhani to visit Tokyo around December 20: Japan Times

In a report published by The Japan Times on Sunday, it is said that Japanese and Iranian officials are arranging for President Hassan Rouhani to visit Tokyo around December 20.

According to Kyodo, Washington has urged Tokyo to share the outcome of a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Rouhani.

If realized, it will be the first visit by an Iranian president since October 2000.

In an interview with NHK published on Saturday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that preparations are underway for Rouhani’s visit to Japan.

He said Japan is an economic partner and provider of technology to Iran, which has always been one of Japan’s major oil suppliers.

Araghchi added Iran wants to maintain the same positive relationship with Japan and hinted at a possible resumption of oil exports.

Araghchi and Abe met in Tokyo on December 3 during which Abe said that Japan still supports the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the JCPOA.

Araqchi submitted a written message from Rouhani to Abe during the visit.

The Japanese prime minister welcomed the continuation of political consultations between the two countries.

Araghchi also said that Iran will return to full implementation of the JCPOA if sanctions are lifted.

Abe visited Iran in June as the first Japanese leader since 1978. He was carrying a message from U.S. President Donald Trump to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for talks with Tehran. The Leader, while praising Japan’s sincerity, said Trump is not worthy of exchanging messages with.



NA/PA