Countries seek to have close ties with Iran: Rouhani

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that despite pressure by America countries around the world are seeking to establish close relationship with Iran.

“The policy of a view on East and closer ties with important Asian countries has always been objective of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Visits to Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo at the invitation of the two countries’ senior officials are in line with this policy of Iran,” Rouhani said before departure to Kuala Lumpur.

He added that the United States' oppressive sanctions on Iran will not be permanent.

On his visit to Malaysia to attend the Kuala Lumpur (KL) Summit, Rouhani said multilateral relations in the world of Islam will be studied.

Rouhani said that important Islamic countries, including Iran, Turkey, Malaysia, Pakistan, Qatar and Indonesia, are attending the summit.

He said that he will hold talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on the sidelines of the summit.

Rouhani also said that his visit to Japan is in line with facilitating expansion of relations.

After concluding his visit to Malaysia, Rouhani will fly to Japan for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Rouhani said regional security will be discussed in the meeting with Prime Minister Abe.

Rouhani’s visit to Japan will be the first visit by an Iranian president since October 2000.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that visits to Tehran and Tokyo by the officials from Iran and Japan show the strength of relations between the two countries.

During a conference at Tehran University, he said, “Rouhani’s visit to Japan will be one-day and in continuation of the two countries’ national interests. We should not expect something special to happen. Diplomatic visits are constant and are not in a way that a special result achieve by just one move. Hundreds of meetings should be held to reach a result.”

In an interview with NHK published on December 7, Araghchi said that Japan is an economic partner and provider of technology to Iran, which has always been one of Japan’s major oil suppliers.

Araghchi added Iran wants to maintain the same positive relationship with Japan and hinted at a possible resumption of oil exports.

Araghchi and Abe met in Tokyo on December 3 during which Abe said that Japan still supports the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the JCPOA.

Araqchi submitted a written message from Rouhani to Abe during the visit.

The Japanese prime minister welcomed the continuation of political consultations between the two countries.

Abe visited Iran in June as the first Japanese leader since 1978. He was carrying a message from U.S. President Donald Trump to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for talks with Tehran. The Leader, while praising Japan’s sincerity, said Trump is not worthy of exchanging messages with.

