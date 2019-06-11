Abe’s visit to Iran falls within historic ties: government

TEHRAN - Ali Rabiei, the government spokesman, said on Tuesday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to Iran is within the framework of historic relations between the two countries.

He said that Abe will be in Tehran on June 12 and 13 and plans to meet President Hassan Rouhani and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The visit will be the first by an incumbent Japanese prime minister to Iran since 1978.

The Japanese media outlets had said the visit was aimed at helping ease tensions between Iran and the United States.

According to a Japanese government source, Abe also plans to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo on May 27, Abe reiterated his intention to act as an intermediary between the U.S. and Iran.

At a joint press conference with Trump, Abe said Japan “would like to do whatever it can. Japan and the U.S. should collaborate closely so that tensions surrounding Iran are lessened and do not result in armed conflict.”

