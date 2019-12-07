Iranian diplomat says preparations underway for Rouhani’s visit to Japan

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that preparations are underway for President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Japan.

In an interview with NHK published on Saturday, he said arrangements are underway to fix a date for the visit and expressed hope it would be decided soon.

He said Japan is an economic partner and provider of technology to Iran, which has always been one of Japan’s major oil suppliers.

Araghchi added Iran wants to maintain the same positive relationship with Japan, and hinted at a possible resumption of oil exports.

If realized, it would be the first visit by an Iranian president since October 2000.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran in June as the first Japanese leader since 1978.

