Abe: Japan will use its “utmost effort” to reduce tension in Persian Gulf

TEHRAN – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who visited Tehran on Wednesday afternoon said he will use his country’s “utmost effort” to deescalate tension in the Persian Gulf and the wider Middle East region.

“Japan will use its utmost effort to reduce tension in the region,” Abe said at a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani late on Wednesday.

Abe said, “Increase in tensions in the region must be contained at any price, and Japan can play a quite constructive role in this regard.”

“Peace and stability of the Middle East region is essential not only for the prosperity of this region, but also for the prosperity of the entire world,” Abe noted.

The Japanese leader said he had “detailed and frank” talks with Rouhani on ways to stabilize security and peace in the region.

The prime minister added, “In view of patient efforts, I see the prospect of the future as clear.”

Abe also greatly praised Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has declared production, stockpiling and use of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), including nuclear arms, as religiously forbidden.

“I deeply thank the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for his fatwa that use of atomic weapons is anti-sharia, and expect that Iran will remain committed to the JCPOA”.

The JCPOA is the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and great powers but the U.S., under President Donald Trump, withdrew from it in May 2018 and reimposed harshest sanctions on Iran.

The prime minister also said Japan and Iran have been enjoying cultural ties for very long years.

Abe said he had visited Iran 36 years ago along with his father, who was Japan’s foreign minister at the time.

He said he is “honored to visit Tehran again” as Japan and Iran are marking 90 years of diplomatic relationship.

