Over 3,000 km of railways, 1,200 km of freeways under construction in Iran

TEHRAN- Iranian Deputy Transport Minister Kheirollah Khademi announced that over 3,000 kilometers of railways and 1,200 kilometers of freeways are currently under construction in the country, IRNA reported.

Khademi, who is also the managing director of Iran’s Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company (CDTIC), made the announcement on the sidelines of the 4th International Exhibition of Transportation, Logistics, and Related Industries of Iran which is being held in Tehran until Tuesday.

Referring to the motto of this edition of the event which is “Smart, Stable and Efficient Transportation”, the official said CDTIC is participating in the exhibition to materialize this motto through cooperation with the private sector and all entities active in the transportation-related industries.

He mentioned the electronic systems that his company will unveil during the exhibition as very significant in line with the e-government policies of the country.

The official further said that the system for electronic payment of the freeway tolls is one of the good measures taken to materialize smart transportation, adding the system is currently applied in four high-traffic freeways of the country and it is being showcased for the public in the pavilion of CDTIC during the exhibition.

MA/MA