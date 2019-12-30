Festivities on eve of new Christian year

TEHRAN – On the eve of the new Christian year a celebration was held at Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran on Sunday.

The ceremony, called "the Appointment of the Cross and the Crescent", was attended by top figures of different monotheistic religions including Armenian Archbishop of Tehran Sebouh Sarkissian as well as Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

To celebrate the occasion, scores of Muslims in Iran went to churches to give flowers to Armenians and Assyrians.

At Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran some Muslims showered fellow Iranian Christians with flowers.

The ceremony was held as a manifestation of friendship between Muslims and Christians on the advent of the new Christian Year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Archbishop Sarkissian offered congratulations on the birthday of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) and the New Christian year, which begins on January 1.

Such ceremonies provides an opportunity for more interaction and unity between nations, the archbishop said.

He also said Islam is the source of empathy and compassion while Daesh (ISIS) is committing unspeakable crimes under the name of Islam.

Daesh is committing crimes while all divine religions have been inviting people to behave kindly, Sarkissian added.



