Iran sporting events cancelled due to martyrdom of Qassem Soleimani

TEHEAN – All sporting events in Iran scheduled for the next two days have been cancelled because of martyrdom of Commander of IRGC Quds Brigade, General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has declared three days of public mourning in the country.

Iran's Ministry of Sport has announced that the all competition which are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been canceled.

General Soleimani was at frontline positions in battles against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

General Soleimani and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated early hours of morning on Friday.