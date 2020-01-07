Iran declares January 3 International Day of Resistance

TEHRAN – Iran has declared January 3, the day Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was assassinated in a United States airstrike in Baghdad, as the International Day of Resistance.

According to the Pentagon, General Soleimani was assassinated on Donald Trump’s order.

The U.S. airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the anti-terrorist Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Soleimani is recognized internationally as a legendary commander in the battle against terrorists groups, especially Daesh (ISIS). He commanded forces who resisted ISIS which was advancing toward the Iraqi Kurdistan and came close to Baghdad.

Officials in Tehran and independent generals in the world has called his assassination as an act of war against Iran.

Iran has vowed to take a “tough revenge” for Soleimani’s blood.

NA/PA