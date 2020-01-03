Iranian sportspersons condemn 'U.S. assassination' of Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN – Iranian sportspersons have blasted the U.S. airstrike which martyred General Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport.

The Iranian athletes have noted that martyrdom of General Soleimani will bring more solidarity among the Iranian people and all the resilient people in the region.

Commander of IRGC Quds Brigade, General Soleimani, was martyred on Friday.

Iran's Ministry of Sport has announced that the all competition which are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been canceled.

General Soleimani was at frontline positions in battles against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

General Soleimani and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated early hours of morning on Friday.