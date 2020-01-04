Iranians hold gatherings to commemorate General Soleimani

TEHRAN – Masses of people held gatherings at Tehran University and Palestine Square to mourn for Lieutenant General Soleimani, who was assassinated by the United States in Baghdad on Friday morning.

The people, chanting “death to America” and “death to Israel”, urged “harsh revenge” for the U.S. terrorist action.

Angry people also gathered at Imam Square in Isfahan to express their disgust of the U.S. behavior.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was martyred in a U.S. air strike on Baghdad’s international airport on Friday morning. The Pentagon announced that President Trump had ordered the attack on Soleimani.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released a message on Friday saying Iran will take “tough revenge” on the criminals who killed the top Iranian general.

Also, on Saturday huge numbers of Iraqis gathered for the funeral procession of the legendary Iranian general, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of Iraq's PMF, in Kadhimiya, a city near Baghdad.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and some other Iraqi figures joined mourners in in Baghdad.

The body of the martyred general was to be transferred to Iran after the funeral processions in Iraq.

NA/PA