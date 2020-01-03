Rouhani: Nation to take tough revenge for Gen. Soleimani martyrdom

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran and other independent countries of the region will take revenge on the ‘criminal’ US for assassinating Gen. Soleimani.

In a message on Friday, Rouhani offered deep condolences over the martyrdom of IRGC Quds Force commander Gen Soleimani who was assassinated in US airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Friday.

Rouhani said that assassinating Gen Soleimani and its accompanying individuals, including PMU deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, will “double the determination of the great Iranian nation and other independent states to stand against America’s excessive demands and to defend the Islamic values.”

“This cowardly act is, of course, another sign of America's frustration and helplessness in the region,” he added.

He said that the path of Gen Soleimani will surely be followed by great soldiers of Islam, highlighting, “the great Iranian nation and other independent regional countries will take revenge on criminal America.”

Strongly condemning the US cruel measure, Rouhani offered condolences to the Iranian nation, Leader, and family of Gen. Soleimani.

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday morning that Major General Soleimani and al-Muhandis were martyred in the attack carried out by US helicopters. The Iraqi pro-government group also confirmed the incident.

General Soleimani was one of the main figures in the fight against terrorism in the past several years in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have vowed to take revenge on US criminal terrorist act.