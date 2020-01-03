Leader vows ‘tough revenge’ for Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released a message on Friday to express his deepest condolences over the martyrdom of Commander of the IRGC Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani, saying Iran will take tough revenge on the criminals who killed the top Iranian general.

The following is the full transcript of the Leader’s letter published on his official website.

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Dear Iranian Nation,

The great and accomplished Sardar has become heavenly. Last night, the untainted souls of the martyrs embraced the pure soul of Qassem Soleimani. After years of sincere and courageous jihad against the devils and evil-doers of the world and after years of wishing for martyrdom in the path of God, alas, dear Soleimani attained this lofty station and his pure blood was spilled by the vilest of humans.

I congratulate Hazrat Baqiyatullah – may our souls be sacrificed for him – and his own pure soul on this great martyrdom and I express my condolences to the Iranian nation.

He was a stellar example of those educated and nurtured in Islam and the school of Imam Khomeini (ra). He spent his entire life engaging in jihad in the path of God.

Martyrdom was his reward for years of implacable efforts. With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident.

Shahid (martyr) Soleimani is the international face of the resistance and all who have a heart-felt connection to the resistance seek his blood revenge.

All friends – and indeed all enemies – should know that the path of jihad and resistance continues with increased motivation and certain victory awaits the mujahideen on this blessed path.

The absence of our dear and self-sacrificing Sardar is bitter, but the continuation of the resistance and its final victory will be more bitter for the murderers and criminals.

The Iranian nation will cherish the name and memory of the towering martyr, Shahid Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, together with his fellow martyrs especially the great mujahid of Islam the honorable Mr. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. I declare three days of public mourning in the country and I congratulate and express my condolences to his honorable wife, dear children and family.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei

13th of Dey, 1398

MH/

