TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday appointed Brigadier General Esmail Gha’ani as the new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force.

The appointment followed the martyrdom of Major General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. air strike on Baghdad Airport on Friday morning.

Gha’ani had been deputy commander of the IRGC Quds Force since 1997.

NA/PA