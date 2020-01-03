Harsh retaliation awaits U.S. for assassination of General Soleimani: Iranian defense minister 

TEHRAN - Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami on Friday warned the United States of severe consequences for the assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani, vowing to take “severe revenge” from those behind the attack.

“We will take severe revenge from the entire agents and perpetrators behind the assassination,” Hatami said in a statement.

The minister called General Soleimani a brave guardian of Iran who devoted his life to safeguarding the Islamic Revolution and territories of Muslim nations.

The IRGC announced in a statement on Friday morning that General Soleimani was martyred in an attack carried out by U.S. helicopters.

Soleimani was one of the main figures in the fight against terrorism in the past several years in Iraq and Syria.

Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, have vowed to take revenge on the U.S. for its terrorist act.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei released a message on Friday saying Iran will take “tough revenge” on the criminals who killed the top Iranian general.

The following is the full transcript of the Leader’s letter published on his official website.

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Dear Iranian Nation,

The great and accomplished Sardar has become heavenly. Last night, the untainted souls of the martyrs embraced the pure soul of Qassem Soleimani. After years of sincere and courageous jihad against the devils and evil-doers of the world and after years of wishing for martyrdom in the path of God, alas, dear Soleimani attained this lofty station and his pure blood was spilled by the vilest of humans.

I congratulate Hazrat Baqiyatullah – may our souls be sacrificed for him – and his own pure soul on this great martyrdom and I express my condolences to the Iranian nation.

He was a stellar example of those educated and nurtured in Islam and the school of Imam Khomeini (ra). He spent his entire life engaging in jihad in the path of God.

Martyrdom was his reward for years of implacable efforts. With his departure and with God’s power, his work and path will not cease and severe revenge awaits those criminals who have tainted their filthy hands with his blood and the blood of the other martyrs of last night’s incident.

Shahid (martyr) Soleimani is the international face of the resistance and all who have a heart-felt connection to the resistance seek his blood revenge.

All friends – and indeed all enemies – should know that the path of jihad and resistance continues with increased motivation and certain victory awaits the mujahideen on this blessed path.

The absence of our dear and self-sacrificing Sardar is bitter, but the continuation of the resistance and its final victory will be more bitter for the murderers and criminals.

The Iranian nation will cherish the name and memory of the towering martyr, Shahid Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, together with his fellow martyrs especially the great mujahid of Islam the honorable Mr. Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. I declare three days of public mourning in the country and I congratulate and express my condolences to his honorable wife, dear children and family.

